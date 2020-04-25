Escambia EMS Rolls Out Active Shooter Kits Across County, Three New Ambulances

The Escambia County Public Safety Department has introduced three new ambulances to their fleet, along with 60 new pediatric resuscitation system units and 42 active shooter kits.

“We are thrilled to add three new ambulances to our fleet which will replace some older units,” said EMS Manager Jimmy Maddrey. “Each ambulance is upgraded with state-of-the-art equipment and provides safety for our crews and patients with features such as the airbag deployment system. The upgrades to the Handtevy Pediatric System and the active shooter kits provide better resources at our fingertips. The public will greatly benefit from these additions, and we are proud to serve the community with these new resources.”

The implementation of this new life-saving equipment will help the Escambia County Public Safety Department continue to provide a high level of emergency services to the citizens of Escambia County.

Three Ambulances with ZICO O/2 Tank Lift

Two of the three new ambulances were placed into service at the end of March, with the third truck set to join the fleet next month, bringing the EMS fleet total to 35 numbered trucks.

The new ambulances will be the first units in the fleet to utilize ZICO O/2 tank lift systems, providing an easier process for loading oxygen cylinders onto the trucks. The ZICO system lifts and lowers an apparatus-mounted gas cylinder for quick and easy replacement, substantially reducing risk of injury to personnel.

The trucks also have full a air bag system and a Horton Occupant Protection System, also known as a safety restraint system. HOPS combines advanced restraints, multi-density head protection, tubular airbags and head curtain airbags to protect attendants in side-impact rollover crashes. With the addition of the three new trucks, there are now seven trucks total within the fleet utilizing HOPS.

Pediatric Resuscitation System Software and 60 HPRS Units

The Handtevy Pediatric Resuscitation System allows Escambia County EMS to better serve and treat pediatric patients.

The Handtevy Pediatric System software gives clinical teams rapid access to lifesaving dosing (medications) information while documenting the incident in real-time. The software allows clinicians to perform real-time verification for medications and ensure accurate scene documentation.

The software system comes with a lightweight bag that can be used as a backpack. The bag allows for easy identification of the pediatric equipment sizes with seven age-based, color coded pouches.

The software system and 60 HPRS bags were placed into service in late-March.

42 Active Shooter Kits

The new active shooter kits containing tourniquets, chest seals and numerous size bandages were placed in all Escambia County ambulances and EMS supervisor SUVs in March.

The kits allow EMS personnel to quickly treat multiple victims of a mass casualty incident.

The total cost for the three ambulances is $909,525. The cost of each individual unit is $303,175 and includes the power loads and stretchers. The cost was approved on March 7, 2019 during a regular Board of County Commission meeting. The total cost of the Handtevy Pediatric Resuscitation System and 60 lightweight bags is $52,000. An EMS state grant of $39,831 was applied to the cost. The remaining balance of $12,169 was paid utilizing funds from the EMS budget.