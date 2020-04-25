COVID-19 Walk-up Testing Monday In Cantonment With No Pre-screening Call Needed

April 25, 2020

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer walk-up COVID-19 testing Monday in Cantonment.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required, and the tests are free with or without insurance.

“Our goal is to get testing to all who feel they need it,”  said Chandra Smiley, CEO and executive director of Community Health.

She said patients will be asked their name, date of birth, address, contact phone number and insurance information, if they have insurance.

Community Health also offers drive-thru testing at Cantonment Pediatrics  at 470 South Highway 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-screening is required for the Cantonment Pediatrics location by calling (850) 746-2684.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 