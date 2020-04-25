COVID-19 Walk-up Testing Monday In Cantonment With No Pre-screening Call Needed

Community Health Northwest Florida will offer walk-up COVID-19 testing Monday in Cantonment.

Testing will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Unlike other test sites, there is no pre-screening phone call required, and the tests are free with or without insurance.

“Our goal is to get testing to all who feel they need it,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO and executive director of Community Health.

She said patients will be asked their name, date of birth, address, contact phone number and insurance information, if they have insurance.

Community Health also offers drive-thru testing at Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29 on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-screening is required for the Cantonment Pediatrics location by calling (850) 746-2684.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.