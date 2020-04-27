COVID-19 Cases Only Increase By 14 Since Sunday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health on Monday.

Escambia County cases were up 15 to 457 and, and Santa Rosa was up two to 149. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had six deaths with none in long-term care centers.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities was at 145 in Escambia County, and 10 in Santa Rosa County on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health removed this information from their Monday report.

Statewide, there were 32,198 cases including 31,290 Florida residents. There have been 5,010 hospitalizations and 1,088 deaths.

Total cases — 470 (+13 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 145 (as of Sunday, not reported on Monday)

Pensacola — 360

Cantonment — 36

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 3

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 38*

Deaths — 11

Male — 186

Female — 224

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 150 (+1 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (as of Sunday, not reported on Monday)

Milton — 81

Navarre — 30

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 12

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 6

Male — 104

Female — 45

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 32,138

Florida residents — 31,290

Deaths — 1,088

Hospitalizations — 5,010*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.