Seventh COVID-19 Death Reported in Santa Rosa; Escambia, Santa Rosa Cases Up By 16

April 28, 2020

A seventh death COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Santa Rosa county as cases in the two-county area increased by 16.

Escambia County cases were up 15 to 485 and, and Santa Rosa was up one. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had sevven deaths with none in long-term care centers.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities was at 145 in Escambia County, and 10 in Santa Rosa County on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health removed this information from their daily report.

Statewide, there were 32,846 cases including 31,986 Florida residents. There have been 5,222 hospitalizations and 1,171 deaths.

  • Total cases — 485 (+15 since Monday)
  • Long-term care cases — 145 (as of Sunday, not reported on Tuesday)
  • Pensacola — 371
  • Cantonment — 37
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  40*
  • Deaths — 11
  • Male — 190
  • Female — 33
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 151 (+1 since Monday)
  • Long-term care cases — 10 (as of Sunday, not reported on Tuesday)
  • Milton — 81
  • Navarre — 31
  • Gulf Breeze — 24
  • Pace — 12
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 22*
  • Deaths — 7
  • Male — 104
  • Female — 46
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 32,846
  • Florida residents — 31,986
  • Deaths — 1.171
  • Hospitalizations — 5,222*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 