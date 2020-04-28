Seventh COVID-19 Death Reported in Santa Rosa; Escambia, Santa Rosa Cases Up By 16

A seventh death COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Santa Rosa county as cases in the two-county area increased by 16.

Escambia County cases were up 15 to 485 and, and Santa Rosa was up one. There have been 11 deaths in Escambia County, with eight of those in long-term care facilities. Santa Rosa County has had sevven deaths with none in long-term care centers.

The number of cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities was at 145 in Escambia County, and 10 in Santa Rosa County on Sunday. The Florida Department of Health removed this information from their daily report.

Statewide, there were 32,846 cases including 31,986 Florida residents. There have been 5,222 hospitalizations and 1,171 deaths.

Total cases — 485 (+15 since Monday)

Long-term care cases — 145 (as of Sunday, not reported on Tuesday)

Pensacola — 371

Cantonment — 37

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 40*

Deaths — 11

Male — 190

Female — 33

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 100

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 151 (+1 since Monday)

Long-term care cases — 10 (as of Sunday, not reported on Tuesday)

Milton — 81

Navarre — 31

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 12

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 22*

Deaths — 7

Male — 104

Female — 46

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 32,846

Florida residents — 31,986

Deaths — 1.171

Hospitalizations — 5,222*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.