Cantonment Man Charged With Allegedly Threatening To Beat His Girlfriend With A Hammer

A Cantonment man is accused of threatening to beat his girlfriend with a hammer.

Gordon Kenneth Wallis, Jr., 59, was charged with aggravate assault with a deadly weapon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed disturbance on Well Line Road where the female victim told deputies she woke up to find Wallis standing over her with a hammer and threatening to beat her. Earlier the in the day, he grabbed her by the throat and punched her on the right side of her, according to an arrest report.

The victim refused medical treatment. Deputies reporting finding a hammer in the yard in the approximate area the victim said Wallis tossed it as he fled.