Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Escambia County

April 26, 2020

A bicyclist died as result of her injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the  41-year old female bicyclist was traveling on the shoulder of Dog Track Road south of Blue Angel Parkway and attempted to cross the highway. Her bicycle was struck when traveled directly into the the path of a  SUV driven by a 35-year old female.

She was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where she passed away as the result of her injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol has implemented a new policy. As of April 24, the FHP will no longer release the names of anyone involved in a traffic crash.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 