A Dozen More COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday Morning In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Only 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Saturday by the Florida Department of Health.

There are now 210 total COVID cases in Escambia County. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased Saturday by just one to 106. Both counties have had thee deaths each.

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities remained at 28 in Escambia County.

Statewide, there were 19,347 cases including 18,794 Florida residents. There have been 2,633 hospitalizations and 452 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 221 (+11 since Satuday)

Long-term care cases — 27

Pensacola — 164

Cantonment — 26

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 203

Nonresidents — 18

Hospitalizations: 17

Deaths — 3

Youngest: 2

Oldest: 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 107 (+1 since Saturday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 56

Navarre — 27

Gulf Breeze — 14

Pace — 9

Jay — 1

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 15

Deaths — 3

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 88

Florida cases: