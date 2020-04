Escambia, Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase By 14; Florida Total Tops 20,000

COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by 14 since Sunday, according to the Monday morning report from the Florida Department of Health..

There are now 235 total COVID cases in Escambia County, an increase of 11. The number of cases in Santa Rosa County increased Monday to 112. Escambia County has recorded three deaths; Santa Rosa has had four fatalities, including one reported Sunday. The second case in Jay was reported on Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases in residents or staff of long-term care facilities increase by one Sunday in Escambia County to 29.

Statewide, there were 20,601 cases including 20,035 Florida residents. There have been 2,6672 hospitalizations and 461 deaths.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 235 (+11 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 29

Pensacola — 170

Cantonment — 27

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 2

Molino – 1

Century — 1

Residents: 206

Nonresidents — 18

Hospitalizations: 18

Deaths — 3

Male — 111

Female — 117

Youngest — 2

Oldest — 95

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 112 (+3 since Sunday)

Long-term care cases — 1

Milton — 59

Navarre — 28

Gulf Breeze — 14

Pace — 9

Jay — 2

Residents: 105

Nonresidents — 0

Hospitalizations — 15

Deaths — 4

Male — 77

Female — 35

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 88

Florida cases: