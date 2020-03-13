Schools In Florida Closed For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus; Alabama Schools Closing Next Week

The Florida Department of Education has ordered schools in the state to close for two weeks, effectively extending spring break by one week for Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools.

Students in Escambia and Santa Rosa county are now set to return to class on March 30 at the earliest.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY DETAILS

All athletic and extracurricular activities are canceled beginning Sunday, March 15 through at least Saturday, March 29, Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told NorthEscambia.com.

For the Escambia County School District, any employee that was already scheduled to work the week of March 16 should report to work.

“We will use those people to further sanitize our schools and buses,” Thomas said, “while some will be working our continuity plan and what happens if we cannot return to school – how to we maintain some semblance of education. We know it won’t be at the same level, but we would do the best we can.”

All schools are completely closed with no students or staff on campus the week of March 23. All district employees will receive their regular pay for the week.

An Escambia County School Board meeting planned for March 24 is still scheduled.

Byrneville Elementary School, a charter school in North Escambia , follows the Escambia County School District schedule.

ALABAMA

Alabama. Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered all schools closed at the end of the day on Wednesday, March 18. Schools will be closed at least two and a half weeks until April 6. All athletic events are canceled during the time period.