UWF Students Won’t Return For Two Weeks After Spring Break, Moving To Online Classes Due To Coronavirus

University of West Florida students won’t return to campus for at least two weeks after spring break conclude this week and will move to online-only classes on Monday due to coronavirus.

“The Florida State University System has mandated all universities transition to remote instruction, effective immediately. Face-to-face instruction is currently set to resume on March 30, 2020. If this date changes, the University will notify the campus community,” UWF said in an email to students Wednesday afternoon. There are no identified cases of COVID-19 at UWF.

Students are urged to remain off campus during the period that ends March 30, but housing and student dining services will remain open. Essential services such as counseling and the library will remain available.

UWF already had “courses shells” available for online delivery of all courses, and face-to-face remote instruction will begin March 16.

UWF is making the transition in response to a directive issued by the State University System of Florida and the Florida Board of Governors.

” Effective immediately, all universities will make plans to transition to remote instruction as soon as possible,” a press release from the Board said.

“All universities will continue to provide essential services, such as dining, counseling, health services, library services, etc., potentially on a limited basis or remotely. Each university with clinical and other non-classroom based programs will communicate directly with those students.”