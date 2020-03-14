Pensacola State College, Pensacola Christian College Announce COVID-19 Plans
March 14, 2020
Pensacola State College and Pensacola Christian College are suspending classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pensacola State College
Pensacola State College is on spring break through March 22. Classes are suspended from March 23 through 29.
During the time that classes are suspended, the College Administration will monitor conditions to determine what further actions are needed after March 29.
All full-time employees will report to work the week of March 23. Kelly Services staff and work-study students will be permitted to return to work the week of March 23, as well. Any employee with special circumstances that will prevent them from returning to work should contact their supervisor as soon as possible.
All College events have been postponed through the end of April, for example, the Lumberjack Festival that was scheduled for March 28
Pensacola Christian College
Pensacola Christian College classes will be offered online only beginning March 23 for the remainder of the semester. Classes are canceled until March 23 to allow students to travel home and faculty to transition to online instructional delivery.
While most students will go home to complete coursework remotely, students whose home may be overseas or in an unhealthy area greatly impacted by COVID-19 will be permitted to live on campus while studying online. To protect the remaining campus community, PCC will limit group gatherings until further notice.
I’d love to know why PSC didn’t go to remote classes like every other college. My oldest and a lot of others will lose 2 week’s pay. PSC only looks out for their tenured & full time employees.
UWF & all public schools have announced plans to deep clean while students are out. If PSC doesn’t do the same, they are still putting every person on every campus at risk.
My spouse works at PSC. They had already been told they would not shut down, at least for employees. They can care less about them. It’s all about they money. If PSC tells the employees to stay home, they are required to pay them, but only if they are full time employees. That’s why all part timers are not required to show up. The health and wellbeing if all employees should be considered, not just part time people!