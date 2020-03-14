Pensacola State College, Pensacola Christian College Announce COVID-19 Plans

Pensacola State College and Pensacola Christian College are suspending classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pensacola State College

Pensacola State College is on spring break through March 22. Classes are suspended from March 23 through 29.

During the time that classes are suspended, the College Administration will monitor conditions to determine what further actions are needed after March 29.

All full-time employees will report to work the week of March 23. Kelly Services staff and work-study students will be permitted to return to work the week of March 23, as well. Any employee with special circumstances that will prevent them from returning to work should contact their supervisor as soon as possible.

All College events have been postponed through the end of April, for example, the Lumberjack Festival that was scheduled for March 28

Pensacola Christian College

Pensacola Christian College classes will be offered online only beginning March 23 for the remainder of the semester. Classes are canceled until March 23 to allow students to travel home and faculty to transition to online instructional delivery.

While most students will go home to complete coursework remotely, students whose home may be overseas or in an unhealthy area greatly impacted by COVID-19 will be permitted to live on campus while studying online. To protect the remaining campus community, PCC will limit group gatherings until further notice.