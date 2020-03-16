Sacred Heart To Offer Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing. But You Must Call For Screening First.

Ascension Sacred Heart will offer drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing beginning Monday in Pensacola to persons that meet certain criteria.

Area residents experiencing fever, cough and symptoms of respiratory illness will have access to screening and – if needed – drive-through testing for COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, thanks to a service launched by Ascension Medical Group.

Nasal swab samples will be collected from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sent to a state-approved laboratory for analysis.

“We are collaborating closely with the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County to ensure that community members experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested for the virus, while limiting exposure to keep the health and safety of our patients, associates and visitors as top priority,” said Justin Labrato, chief operating officer of Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart.

Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care physician and ask to be screened over the phone. The screening involves answering a series of questions about symptoms, travel history and potential contact with COVID-19 patients.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, call (850) 746-2684 to be pre-screened over the phone before visiting the drive-through testing site. The phone number will be answered starting at 6 a.m. Monday.

Patients who meet the criteria, which is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be directed to Ascension Medical Group’s drive-through testing site, where nurses will collect a nasal swab, with patients staying inside their cars. Patients will be registered and insurance information will be collected for follow-up purposes, but no patients will be turned away and there is no upfront charge for testing. Swab samples are sent to a state lab for processing, which can take up to a week. Then Ascension Medical Group will contact patients with test results. Positive results will be alerted to the Florida Department of Health.

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe and may appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms seen with the infection with COVID-19 are not specific, with cold-like symptoms in mild cases. Symptoms could include a fever, along with cough and shortness of breath. If someone is elderly or has other medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or cancer, they may get sicker from the virus and develop pneumonia or other lung problems.