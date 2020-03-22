Rollover Crash In Flomaton Claims One Life

A single vehicle rollover crash in Flomaton claimed one life early Sunday morning.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene and a second was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital by LifeFlight helicopter following the crash on Highway 31 near Twin Bridges Road.

Alabama State Troopers are continuing their investigation and have not released names or additional details.

Flomaton Fire, Flomaton Police, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and MedStar EMS also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.