One Killed, One Injured In Escambia County Shooting
March 16, 2020
One person was killed and a second injured in a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County.
The shootings happened after 9 p.m. at the Carriage Hills Apartments on West Michigan Avenue.
The survivor was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An update on their condition was not available.
Additional information has not been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues.
