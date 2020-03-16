One Killed, One Injured In Escambia County Shooting

One person was killed and a second injured in a shooting Sunday night in Escambia County.

The shootings happened after 9 p.m. at the Carriage Hills Apartments on West Michigan Avenue.

The survivor was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An update on their condition was not available.

Additional information has not been released as the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation continues.