FHP Rescues Man After His Vehicle Is Carjacked; One Charged

A 21-year old man was rescued after troopers found him in his carjacked vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County, and the alleged kidnapper was taken into custody.

Charles Lashure, 29, is charged with kidnapping, vehicle theft, fleeing police, battery of an officer, damage of property, driving with a suspended license.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office notified the Florida Highway Patrol that a carjacking and kidnapping had just occurred in the area of South New Warrington Road about 7:30 p.m.

ECSO deputies overserved the 2014 Dodge Dart and initiated a pursuit but lost contact with the vehicle in the area of Jackson Street and 57th Avenue. Witnesses later reported to the FHP that a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed with no lights on Admiral Doyle Drive. Troopers arrived in the area and located the vehicle in a driveway at 5950 Admiral Doyle Drive.

The FHP said Lashure was behind the wheel and attempted to leave the driveway before he was taken into custody by troopers. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $116,000.

The case remains under investigation.