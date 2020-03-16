Escambia County, City Cancel Publicly Permitted Events With More Than 50 People

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are canceling all publicly-permitted events with 50 or more people in an abundance of caution related to COVID-19.

The action is being taken in response to a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

This only applies to events that are permitted through Escambia County or the City of Pensacola. This does not include churches.

Private event organizers are encouraged to use their discretion and follow the directions of officials from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if event cancellations are necessary.

Per the CDC’s recommendation, the cancellation of publicly-permitted events will be in place for eight weeks. Escambia County and City of Pensacola officials will reassess the situation after eight weeks and determine whether to continue or lift the cancellations.

The city and county will work with event organizers to reschedule events as needed.

Residents are encouraged to use their discretion when it comes to attending public events.

As a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including: