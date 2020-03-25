Escambia And Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase; State Death Toll Now At 22

With one additional case in Pensacola, the Escambia County COVID-19 case count now stands at 14, according to the Florida Department of Health. The Santa Rosa County total has also increased by one for a total of seven.

Eight of the Escambia County cases are in Pensacola, and six are from Cantonment. They range in age from a 22-year old female to a 76-year old male. None are in the hospital; each is quarantined at home.

Five of the Santa Rosa County cases are from Navarre, one is from Gulf Breeze, and one if from Milton. They range in age from two to 74. A 71-year old man from Santa Rosa County died, and four others are hospitalized.

Wednesday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,682 of which 1,583 are Florida residents and 99 are non-residents within the state. There have been 22 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.