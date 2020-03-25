Escambia And Santa Rosa COVID-19 Cases Increase; State Death Toll Now At 22

March 25, 2020

With one additional case in Pensacola, the Escambia County COVID-19 case count now stands at 14, according to the Florida Department of Health. The Santa Rosa County total has also increased by one for a total of seven.

Eight of the Escambia County cases are in Pensacola, and six are from Cantonment. They range in age from a 22-year old female to a 76-year old male. None are in the hospital; each is quarantined at home.

Five of the Santa Rosa County cases are from Navarre, one is from Gulf Breeze, and one if from Milton. They range in age from two to 74. A 71-year old man from Santa Rosa County died, and four others are hospitalized.

Wednesday morning, the total number of Florida cases was 1,682 of which 1,583 are Florida residents and 99 are non-residents within the state. There have been 22 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 