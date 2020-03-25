Escambia County Now At 17 Coronavirus Cases, Santa Rosa At Eight

Escambia County now has 17 confirmed coronavirus cases according to the Florida Department of Health. The Santa Rosa County total has also increased by one for a total of eight as of a late Wednesday afternoon update.

Eleven of the Escambia County cases are in Pensacola, and six are from Cantonment. They range in age from a 22-year old female to a 76-year old male.

Five of the Santa Rosa County cases are from Navarre, one is from Gulf Breeze, and two are from Milton. They range in age from two to 74. A 71-year old man from Santa Rosa County died, and at least four others are hospitalized.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the total number of Florida cases was 1,977 of which 1,867 are Florida residents and 110 are non-residents within the state. There have been 23 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.