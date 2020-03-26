Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County Now At 19; Statewide Death Toll Rises To 28

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In Escambia County, the case count increased by two since Wednesday to a total of 19. They range in age from 22 to 76 and include 11 men and eight women. None of the individuals are hospitalized. Five of the cases are travel related, 12 are not and the travel status of two is not known.

Eleven of the Escambia County cases are in Pensacola, six are from Cantonment, and the city was not immediately reported for two individuals.

In Santa Rosa County, one additional case increased the total to nine. They range in age from 2 to 76, with five hospitalized and a 71-year old man dead. Seven of the cases are men and two are women. Five are travel related, three are not and one is unknown.

Statewide, the death toll has climbed to 28, with 2.355 total cases. Of those, 2,235 are Florida residents and 120 are non-Florida residents tested or isolated in Florida.