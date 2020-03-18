Cordova Mall Closes Due To Coronavirus

Cordova Mall will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until March 29, owners Simon Property group said in a press release.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group.

The closure is to address the spread of COVID-19, the company said, and includes all of their properties nationwide.