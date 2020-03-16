Appeals Court Warns Convicted Cantonment Murderer Pinestraw To Stop Frivolous Filings

March 16, 2020

The Florida First District Court of Appeals is warning a convicted murderer from Cantonment to stop frivolous filings.

In August 2013, 23-year old Dwayne “Money” Pinestraw was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for firing a gun through the window of a Pensacola Village apartment, striking and killing 19-month old Ty’Quarius Moultrie on July 15, 2011.

Pinestraw has filed numerous appeals and motions that have been denied by the court.

On Wednesday, the First District Court of Appeals issued a warning to Pinestraw. “Appellant is warned that any future filings that this Court determines to be frivolous may result in the imposition of sanctions,” the three-judge opinion stated.

He was also warned that further frivolous filings could lead to disciplinary action by the prison system because Florida law provides “that a prisoner who is found by a court to have brought a frivolous or malicious suit, action, claim, proceeding, or appeal is subject to disciplinary procedures pursuant to the rules of the Department of Corrections.”

