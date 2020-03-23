Free Meal Sites For Youth Now Open In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

Free meals are available at sites across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this week for youth under 18. Children must be present to receive meals, which will be distributed curbside.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Town of Century

The Town of Century will have “grab and go” food available for school age children and senior citizens at the Century Business Center, 150 East Pond Street in Century. The food will be available while supplies last beginning at 10 a.m. each day Monday-Friday. If not consumed quickly, some foods may require refrigeration.

Escambia County Schools

Food will be available Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the week of March 23 for youth 18 and younger at the following schools:

Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Bratt

Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Avenue

Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q Street, Pensacola

Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola

There will be 33 additional schools announced later and added to the list on Monday, March 30.

Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick up operation. Cafeterias will not be open – food is to be consumed off-site. Food items will be in to go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time. Each child will receive breakfast and lunch in the same visit. Children do not have to be a student at that school in order to pick up meals there. Children must be present.

West Florida Libraries

Escambia County West Florida Public Libraries are partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to provide free curbside pickup meals for youth ages 18 and under at all library branch locations, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

The meals will include lunch and a snack, and meals will be available on a first come, first served basis. Youth must be present to receive meals; food will not be given to adults.

Feeding the Gulf Coast

Feeding the Gulf Coast is providing free meals to children age 18 and younger at multiple locations:

E Comfort Inc., 2300 N. Pace Blvd, Pensacola

Cobb Resource Center, 601 E. Mallory St., Pensacola

Fricker Resource Center, 900 North F St. Pensacola

Woodland Heights, 111 Berkley Drive, Pensacola

Gull Point Resource Center, 7000 Spanish Trail, Pensacola

Bethel AME Church, 511 Woodland Drive, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola

Bellview Assembly of God, 2920 W. Michigan Ave., Pensacola

Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

West Florida Libraries – Downtown, 239 N. Spring St., Pensacola

Morris Court, 1401 W. Lloyd St., Pensacola

Shooting Starz Unlimited, 312 E. Nine Mile Road, Unit 14, Pensacola

Dixon School of Arts and Science, 1201 H St., Pensacola

Tryon Beach Library, 1200 Langley Ave., Pensacola

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave., Pensacola

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Westside Branch Library, 1301 W. Gregory St., Pensacola

Crown Church, 9600 N. Palafox St., Pensacola

Lillian Square Apartments, 7200 Lillian Highway, Pensacola

Carver Park Community Center, 208 Webb St., Cantonment

Magnolia Crossing Apartments, 4312 Magnolia Crossing Circle, Pace

My Father’s Arrows, Inc., 4025 Highway 178, Jay, (Gate code: 2014)

Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd., Century

For distribution days and times, visit https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help/find-a-pantry and search by your location.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Breakfast and lunch feeding program school sites with drive-thru service 9:30 until 11 a.m. until further notice at the following locations: