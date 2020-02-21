North Escambia Beekeepers Association Annual Workshop Is Saturday In Molino

The North Escambia Beekeepers Association’s Annual Honey Bee Workshop will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Molino Community Center.

Live bees will star in a demonstration on installing a nucleus colony. Amy Vu, University of Florida extension coordinator for Honey Bee Research, will discuss basic Honey Bee biology and pest management. Lynn Williams, president of Bee Hive Thermal Industries, will cover Organic Varroa treatment and Thermal Hive Treatment. Beginner and advance sessions also include how to become a commercial beekeeper, apiary placement, proper equipment and best practices.

Attendees can register at www.northescambiabee.com for $26, day of event is $36, which includes lunch, door prizes, and access to vendor booths. For more info, call Tom Meehan, Jr. at (850) 796-6894.

The 2019 North Escambia Beekeepers Association’s workshop at the Molino Community Center. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.