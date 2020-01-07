Woman Settles Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Escambia County, Cantonment Football

Escambia County and the Cantonment Football Club have settled a lawsuit over an injury at a Cantonment Cowboys football game for $65,000.

The county will pay $45,000 and the football club’s insurance company will pay $20,000.

Following an October 2017 Cantonment Cowboys game, Tonia Moye, a then 47-year old woman, fell from the third row bleacher bench onto a concrete pad, completely shattering her left ankle and breaking her right foot. Moye and two relatives contended the bench board sounded unusual and loose.

About two weeks prior to the incident, Moye underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor that left her completely blind in her right eye and affected her depth perception, according to county documents. After the fall from the bleachers, Moye made statements to EMS personnel and treating physicians that her poor depth perception contributed to her fall.

Moye was represented by a blood relative, Tallahassee personal injury attorney Dana Brooks. Brooks retained a forensic engineer who contended the fall was due to negligence because the bench boards and bolts were not inspected annually as required by Florida Building Code. A video taken shortly after the accident showed the first bleacher board was not connected to the frame and was easily lifted up. In addition, Escambia Parks and Recreation replaced a loose bolt in the area of the third bench board after the accident, according to county documents.

Moye underwent surgery and subsequent treatment including the insertion of rods and screws to stabilize bones at a cost of $115,000. She continues to have pain and significant lack of mobility in her left ankle which has limited her ability to participate in activities that she had enjoyed before the accident such as hiking, walking on the beach, cycling and dancing, county documents state.

“Due to the significant nature of the injuries to Ms. Moye and the possibility that the judge may allow testimony and video evidence concerning the general condition of the bleachers as a·n indication that there was negligent maintenance of the bleachers, this office recommends settlement for the County’s portion of liability in the sum of $45,000,” Escambia Deputy Attorney Charles Peppler wrote in a report to the Escambia County Commission, which signed off on the settlement.

Pictured: Fans in the bleachers watch Cantonment Cowboy football in September 2018. Escambia County and the Cantonment Football Club were sued for a 2017 fall from the bleachers. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.