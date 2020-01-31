State Seeks To Reimpose Patrick Gonzalez Death For Deaths Of Byrd And Melanie Billings

Friday, the State Attorney’s Office filed a motion to reinstate the death penalty for Leonard Patrick Gonzalez, Jr. for the 2009 deaths of Byrd and Melanie Billings.

Gonzalez was sentenced to death back in 2011, but the Supreme Court later struck down Florida’s death penalty process in 2016. That ruling found that a jury must be unanimous in finding that aggravated factors existed and be unanimous in their decision for impose the death penalty.

The Gonzalez jury was unanimous in finding that there were aggravating factors in the Beulah couple’s death, but they split 10-2 on the vote for the death penalty. He petitioned the court and was granted a resentencing hearing late this year where jurors will revote on the death penalty.

But with a new Supreme Court ruling that allows the judge reinstate the death penalty, Eddins believes a judge could sentence Gonzalez to death without a jury.

“The new decision…makes it clear that the constitutional requirements were fulfilled in the Gonzalez case,” the motion filed Friday states. “A jury made the instant, unanimous findings of the existence of aggravated circumstances.” The court, “carefully considering the evidence, made a constitutionally proper section decision in imposing a death sentence.”

Gonzalez and four other men entered the home to steal a safe that they thought contained $13 million, according to court records. Byrd and Melanie Billings died after each being shot multiple times. The couple was known for adopting special needs children.