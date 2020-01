Pensacola Man Wanted By Flomaton Police

The Flomaton Police Department is searching for a Pensacola man for cashing a forged check.

Michael Patrick Horgan is wanted for theft by deception second degree and possession of a forged instrument. Flomaton Police said he went to a local bank with a forged check and obtained an undisclosed amount of currency.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Flomaton Police at (251) 296-5811.