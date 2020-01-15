Once Again, Littleton Street At Nine Mile Road Closure Extended

Once again, the temporary closure of Littleton Street at Nine Mile Road has been extended.

The road will be closed at the Milestone Subdivision through Monday, January 20. The closure, which began January 7, was due to end January 11, with that date later extended to January 18.

Crews are performing drainage work. Traffic is detoured to Milestone Boulevard and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and direct traffic to the alternate routes.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.