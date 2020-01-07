Nine Mile Road Bank Robbed Tuesday Morning

January 7, 2020

A search is underway for a man that robbed a Nine Mile Road bank Tuesday morning.

The man walked into Synovus Bank at the northwest corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway and presented a note demanding money about 10:20 a.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: A Tuesday morning bank robbery suspect inside th Synovus Bank on Nine Mile Road. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 