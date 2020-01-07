Nine Mile Road Bank Robbed Tuesday Morning

A search is underway for a man that robbed a Nine Mile Road bank Tuesday morning.

The man walked into Synovus Bank at the northwest corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway and presented a note demanding money about 10:20 a.m., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The man walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Pictured: A Tuesday morning bank robbery suspect inside th Synovus Bank on Nine Mile Road. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.