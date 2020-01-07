Local Man Facing Multiple Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop, Manhunt In Cantonment

January 7, 2020

A local man was arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop and a subsequent manhunt Tuesday night in Cantonment.

River Austin Sewell, 24, was charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, petit theft, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, according to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs.

An Escambia County deputy attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road, and the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The deputy deactivated his emergency lights and continued to follow the vehicle down Becks Lake Road before locating it in afield on Elder Lane.

A passenger still in the vehicle told deputies that Sewell fled into a wooded area. K-9 units from the Escambia County Road Prison and Century Correctional Institution began to track Sewell.

Other deputies located Sewell wearing a pillowcase made into a t-shirt near Highway 29 at International Paper, according to Hobbs.

Sewell remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $13,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 