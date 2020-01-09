Century Library Children’s Area Expansion, Other Improvements Planned At Century And Molino Libraries

Escambia County is set to make various modifications and improvements at the Century and Molino branch libraries at a cost of $190,000.

The improvements are planned as follows:

Molino Library

Modification of existing ramp at the north side of the building to be ADA compliant.

Installation of ADA power door openers at north and south end of building.

Create two ADA compliant parking spaces in exist parking lot adjacent to the north ramp. Include all ADA signage, stripping and warning pads as required. .

Modification of staff circulation desk casework for ADA access.

Sound dampening panels to improve acoustics.

Century Library

Expansion of the children’s area by by reducing onsite storage

Addition of outside amenities (benches, bike rack, tables, etc.)

Improvements to the public service desk for increased accessibility

Emergency exit with ramp from the staff workspace.

New carpet and paint throughout the facility.

The Escambia County Commission approved a contract for the improvements with contractor A.E. Ner, Jr. Inc. during a Tuesday meeting.

Pictured top: The current children’s area at the Century Branch Library. Pictured below: The children’s area is to be expanded into half of this storage room. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



