Century Drafts 10 For Citizens Advisory Task Force

The Town of Century has appointed a Citizens Advisory Task Force (CATF) to increase the odds of landing a grant.

By appointing the CATF, the town will receive 10 extra points when applying for a Community Development Block Grant. The council voted to appoint up to 10 members of the current Charter Review Committee to the CATF without notifying or asking any of the individuals in advance.

Mayor Henry Hawkins said the 10 were chosen because they could quickly meet as a task force because they have already taken part in Sunshine Law and ethics training.

The council did not specify any tasks for the CATF to accomplish or set a meeting date.

The 10 members of the Charter Review Committee — and the CATF if they accept their nomination — are : Shelisa McCall Abraham, Mary H. Bourgeois, Cheryl Boutwell, Michelle Cunningham, Evelyn Hammond, Janice M. Jennings, Dynette Lewis, Eunice McKinney, Delores Wright Miley and Jennifer Read.

