Century Community Development Agency Sets 2020 Meeting Dates

January 15, 2020

The Century Community Redevelopment Agency has set meeting dates for 2020.

The CRA will hold quarterly meetings at 6 p.m. before regular council meeting on February 3, April 6, July 20 and October 5.

The redevelopment area will receive 95 percent of the property tax generated in excess of the frozen base value as property values rise. It is estimated that will amount to about $10,000 the first year for the beginning in 2020.

The CRA funds will be used to improve conditions in the 510 acres, bounded by Jefferson Avenue to the south, Jefferson Avenue to the east, East High 4 to the north and the center line of North Century Boulevard to the west. It also extends north on the east side of North Century Boulevard to include commercial properties up to, and including, the former Burger King.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 