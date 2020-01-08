Alabama Governor Awards $3 Million To Help Families Pay Utility Bills In Escambia, Six Other Counties

A $3 million grant will help needy residents in Escambia and six other south Alabama counties pay their utility bills.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced $46.2 million to enable 21 community service agencies throughout the state to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat their houses this winter.

The Community Action Agency of South Alabama received $3.01 million to help families in Escambia, Baldwin, Clarek, Conecuh, Marengo, Monroe and Wilcox counties.

“Many low-income families in Alabama are forced to weigh between staying warm in their homes or having food and prescription medicine,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants will help many elderly, disabled and families with children not have to make those choices. I am pleased to provide this assistance to help those most in need.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

LIHEAP helps eligible low-income households afford the energy required to heat their houses. Residents apply for assistance through local community service agencies who determine eligibility based on income, family size and available resources.