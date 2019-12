Cub Scouts ‘Sock It To The Homeless’ For The Holiday Season

Local Cub Scouts decided to “sock it to the homeless” for Christmas.

Cub Scout Pack 499 sponsored by Gonzalez United Methodist Church took part in the service project to collect socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and other small toiletries to go inside the socks to donate to the Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.