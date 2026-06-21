Vehicle Strikes Dollar General In Cantonment

A vehicle collided with a Cantonment Dollar General store Saturday evening.

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Highway 29 at Neal Road. The driver reportedly tried to back out of a parking space, but accidentally put the vehicle in drive. The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed into the front wall of the store.

The driver sustained minor injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

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