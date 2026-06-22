Tonette Sheree Paternoster

Tonette Sheree Paternoster, age 69, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026. She was born on September 16, 1956, in Atmore, AL.

Tonette lived a life marked by kindness, service, and unwavering faith. She loved serving others, especially her customers at Scenic 90 Café and Skopelos on the Bay, many of whom became dear friends over the years. She cherished her intercessory prayer partners and held them close to her heart. Tonette found joy in studying the Word of God, camping, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren and great‑grandchildren. One of the greatest highlights of her life was traveling to Israel and touring the Holy Land, an experience she treasured deeply.

Even throughout her nine‑year battle with cancer, Tonette never lost her faith in Jesus. She continued to share His love, His hope, and His Word with everyone she met. Her strength, grace, and steadfast spirit were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Tonette is survived by her sister Angela Dawn Gaddis, two daughters; Jennifer Crawford Rezek (Sean Rezek) and Wendy Crawford (John Neely) her grandchildren Christian Rezek (Savannah), Jacob Suskie (Elise), Juliana Roberts (Josh), Emily Grace, and Ansley Rezek; her great‑grandchildren Baker and Banks Roberts and her life partner Rodric (Rowdy) Jones.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Luverne Paternoster, and her grandparents, Freeman Dockens and Maggie Burkett Dockens.

Celebration of Life for Tonette will be held on

Saturday, June 27th, at 11:00 a.m.

Farm Hill Fellowship Church

1251 Muscogee Rd Cantonment, FL 32533

Tonette will be remembered for her servant’s heart, her deep love for her family, and her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.