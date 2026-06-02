‘They’ve Stepped Up’ — State To Take Care Of Repairs To Collapsed West Bogia Road

The Florida Department of Transportation will make repairs to West Bogia Road, which collapsed at South Century Boulevard (Highway 29) during flooding caused by torrential rainfall on Sunday afternoon.

“I’m so appreciative of our friends at FDOT for both their support of my constituents and the timeliness of their response,” Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “They’ve stepped up and let us know that they will take care of all repairs, and I can’t thank District 3 Secretary Tim Smith and all of his staff enough.”

“We determined that it was in state right-of-way,” Ian Satter, FDOT spokesperson, told NorthEscambia.com Monday afternoon. “Our engineer is on site now.”

Satter said FDOT is gathering materials, including the required oversized draining pipe, and hopes to have the materials in place later in the week. “We hope to begin the fix by the end of the week,” he added. There is no immediate timetable for completion, but work is expected to take at least a couple of weeks, but we will post any available updates here on NorthEscambia.com.

For more photos, click here.

Lengthy Detour – Dirt Road Or Distance

For members of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, what is normally a half-mile trip from Highway 29 to the church on West Bogia Road will now be a lengthy detour. One option — South Pine Barren Road — includes three miles of dirt road, which is either very sandy or muddy and slippery depending on the weather and is not very suitable for smaller vehicles. The other option, using Pine Barren Road and Highway 164, is just over 13 miles but is all paved.

What Happened

Radar estimates showed a three-hour rainfall approaching six inches in the McDavid area.

While Highway 29 at West Bogia Road was under several feet of water, West Bogia Road washed away and collapsed at a culvert about 35 feet off of Highway 29. The deluge of water that destroyed the county roadway was from fast-moving water in the overflowed ditch alongside the state-maintained roadway.

The culvert pipe is 78 inches (6.5 feet) in diameter and 40 feet long.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.