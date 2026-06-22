Survivor: Tony deGraaf Honored as Florida District 1 Little League Volunteer of the Year

Tony deGraaf, the long-serving president of the Tri-County Little League and Jay Recreation Association, has been named the Volunteer of the Year by the Little League Florida State District Administrators Association.

The prestigious honor highlights more than 15 years of unwavering dedication to youth sports in the community, the majority of which deGraaf has spent leading the organization as its president.

His contribution stands out not just for its longevity, but for his extraordinary resilience. In 2021, deGraaf was diagnosed with brain cancer. Over the last five years, he has endured three brain surgeries, two separate rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and numerous other medical treatments.

While the illness eventually prevented him from continuing his duties as a head coach, it did not stop his involvement. Through surgeries and ongoing treatments, deGraaf has continued to maintain fields, attend board meetings, make decisions for the league, and assist with coaching whenever his health allows.

Local organizers expressed their deep gratitude for his enduring spirit and commitment to the area’s youth.

“He inspires us daily with his strength, faith, and selflessness. The impact he has made on the children he has coached and the families he has served through the years is immeasurable, and our community is better because of his dedication,” Florida District 1 Little League said in a statement.

Those who work alongside deGraaf noted that he has dedicated most of his adult life to serving young athletes, always prioritizing the needs of the league over his own and never seeking individual praise. His philosophy remains rooted in the fundamental value of hometown youth sports, the character-building lessons they provide, and the opportunities they create for children to grow in confidence.

Tony was surprised Sunday with the honorable recognition.

“Today was so special,” said his wife, Amanda Carnley DeGraaf. “Thank you, to everyone, that surprised Tony today with such an honorable recognition.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.