Highway 97 Lane Closures Begin In $14 Million Resurfacing Project

June 23, 2026

Highway 97 lane closures have begun on a Florida Department of Transportation project along Highway 97 from Highway 29 in Molino to the Alabama state line at Atmore.

Drivers may not see actual construction equipment and lane closures for some time; FDOT said the first few days of the project often include sign placement and other planning before equipment is mobilized.

The 22-mile project will include milling and resurfacing the roadway, updated signs and pavement markings, and drainage improvements.

Work has been underway for weeks for stormwater drainage improvements at the Highway 29 intersection to alleviate historic flooding by installing an additional box culvert across the southern leg of the intersection and two additional cross drains on the northern leg of the intersection.

Drivers may experience intermittent lane closures and restrictions between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The project is set for completion in 2027.

Highway 97 was last resurfaced in 2009-2010 at a cost of $5 million.

NorthEscambia.com graphics.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 