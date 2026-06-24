Blue Wahoos Eke Out 4-3 Win to Start Second Half

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up the second half of their Southern League schedule on Tuesday night with a nailbiter, beating the Chattanooga Lookouts 4-3.

Cam Cannarella, fresh off being named Southern League Player of the Week on Monday, started the game with a leadoff single against Lookouts starter Nick Sando (L, 1-3) and quickly stole second base. He came in two batters later on a Juan Matheus RBI single, putting Pensacola ahead 1-0.

Jacob Miller, making his second start since coming off the injured list, worked 3.0 scoreless innings for the Blue Wahoos. Relievers Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (W, 2-2) and Nigel Belgrave took the game into the seventh with only three hits allowed, only one of which left the infield.

Sando was abruptly pulled with an apparent injury in the fourth inning, and reliever Bryce Hubbart kept the Blue Wahoos in check for 2.2 innings. The next Lookouts reliever, Easton Sikorski, didn’t fare as well. Aiva Arquette hit a two-run single in the seventh, and Fenwick Trimble and Ryan Ignoffo hit back-to-back doubles in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-0.

Holt Jones, who hadn’t allowed a run in his first seven relief appearances for the Blue Wahoos, ran into trouble in the bottom of the eighth. Carlos Jorge doubled, Leo Balcazar singled and Cam Collier doubled to get the Lookouts on the board and bring up the potential tying run. Though Ruben Ibarra brought home a run on an RBI groundout and Jones fired a wild pitch to bring the score to 4-3, the righty escaped the inning with the lead intact.

In the ninth, Jack Sellinger (S, 4) worked around a leadoff single to earn the save and seal a 4-3 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Wednesday night.

written by Erik Bremer