Beulah Middle School FFA Honored At State Convention

The Beulah Middle School FFA chapter was awarded atthe state FFA convention, bringing home multiple state championships, top-five finishes, and premier chapter recognition.

Leading the charge for Beulah Middle were Piper Flory and Cheyenne Armstrong, who were crowned State Champions in Agriscience.

The chapter’s leadership and teamwork were also on full display as the Parliamentary Procedure team finished as the State Runner-Up. In addition, the Conduct of Chapter Meetings team excelled on the state stage, finishing as a Top 12 team overall in Florida.

Individual accolades continued with Caleb Pitts, who earned a impressive fourth-place finish in the state in the Prepared Public Speaking competition.

Beulah Middle FFA was also honored collectively with the prestigious Premier Chapter Award and secured a fourth-place finish in Agricultural Advocacy. The chapter’s specialized teams showed deep strength across multiple disciplines, with the Floriculture, Vegetable Judging, and Aquaculture teams all earning recognition for finishing in the Top 5 in the state.

The event also marked significant milestones for older students connected to the program. Bella Trivison, a West Florida High School intern working with the chapter, was awarded her State FFA Degree.

The chapter celebrated Beulah Middle School alumnus Isabelle Jenkins as Jenkins concluded a year of service as the State FFA Secretary.

Over the next few days, NorthEscambia.com will bring stories and photos from other North Escambia area school that took part in the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo in Orlando.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.