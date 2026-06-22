AAA: Florida Gas Prices Declined Last Week

Florida gas prices are declining as 4.6 million Floridians prepare to travel for Independence Day. The majority of them (4.08 million) will take a road trip. View AAA’s Independence Day travel forecast for Florida.

Last year on Independence Day, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.11 per gallon. While it’s unlikely the state average will drift lower than that in time for this year’s holiday, the state average should test 2024 levels, which was $3.53 per gallon.

Florida gas prices are on a streak of declines. Through the last 11 days, the state average fell 32 cents per gallon. That cuts the cost of filling an average-size gas tank by nearly $5. In the county, the low price was $3.08 at the warehous clubs and several other stations. In Escambia County, the Pensacola metro area had the lowest average in the state at $3.41. In North Escambia, a low of $3.19 was available on Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

Falling gasoline prices have been influenced by a drop in the cost of crude oil. As a reminder, oil prices influence about half of what drivers pay at the gas pump. US oil prices fell 16% during the past two weeks, on the hope that an agreement between the U.S. and Iran would lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Since an agreement was announced last weekend, oil prices dropped $8.28 per barrel (10%) and Florida’s average gas price declined 20 cents per gallon.

“Florida’s state average is now the lowest since early March,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Lower gas prices come at an ideal time for summer travel and offer some financial relief for drivers. Still, the outlook remains uncertain. Developments involving the Strait of Hormuz will continue to influence whether prices rise or fall.”

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.