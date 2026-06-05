Tate’s Laura Touchstone Named Escambia County Director Of High School Education

June 18, 2026

Tate High School Principal Laura Touchstone has been appointed director of High School Education for Escambia County Public Schools. The school board unanimously approved the appointment this week following the retirement of Lesa Morgan. The position of Tate High School principal remains open, but is expected to be filled by the start of the 2026-27 school year, according to the district.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the students, staff, and families of Tate High School,” Touchstone said after thanking the mentors, administrators, and teachers she worked with along the way. “Serving as principal has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life… I will always be proud to be part of the Tate family.”

“Education changes lives. I look forward to supporting our principals and teachers as we continue the important work of creating opportunities for students and preparing them for the futures they deserve across all of our high schools,” Touchstone added. “My commitment is to serve with integrity, work with purpose, and always keep students at the center of every decision.”

Related: New Assistant Principal Appointments Approved For Tate, Northview High Schools

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 