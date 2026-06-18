New Assistant Principal Appointments Approved For Tate, Northview High Schools

New assistant principal appointments have been approved for Tate and Northview high schools, marking a promotion for one local educator and a new assignment for another.

Northview High School Dean Somer Bridges has been appointed as one of the three assistant principals at Tate High, taking the place of current Assistant Principal, Deans and Discipline Brandy White.

White has been named assistant principal at Northview High School after the retirement of Gerry Pippins.

“I am excited to serve the students, staff and communities of Tate High School, a school that is very rich in its traditions and legacies,” Bridges told the Escambia County School Board following her appointment. “I’m excited to begin this new chapter, and look forward to serving the Tate High School community with dedication, integrity and pride. Go Aggies!”

Both positions were approved this week by the school board and will be effective July 1.

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Pictured: New Tate High School Assistant Principal Somer Bridges (left) and new Northview High School Assistant Principal Brandy White. Pictured below: Bridges is congratulated by the school board. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.