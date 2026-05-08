Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Is Saturday

Letter carriers to pick up tons of much-needed food donations at mailboxes across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties this Saturday, May 9, as part of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

Simply fill the bag left in your mailbox —or any bag— with nonperishable food items and leave it beside your mailbox on the morning of Saturday, May 9. Letter carriers will collect donations along their routes and deliver them directly to local food pantries. If you do not have a traditional mailbox, can leave their donations near where they typically receive mail or drop off nonperishable food items at a local USPS post office on or before May 9. Letter carriers will collect donations along their routes and deliver them directly to local food pantries.

Residents are encouraged to leave a bag of healthy, non-perishable food items, such as canned fruit in 100% juice, canned mixed vegetables, canned chicken, canned tuna, dry breakfast items (oatmeal, whole-grain cereal), peanut butter, and/or dry beans. Residents should NOT donate items in glass containers or items that have been opened or homemade.

Local food donations will benefit individuals and families served by Manna Food Pantries, Feeding the Gulf Coast, ACTS Ministries, We Care Ministries, and Warrington Emergency Aid Center.

“Stamp Out Hunger plays a vital role in helping us keep our shelves stocked during a time when many families are facing increased financial pressure,” said Kerri Smayda, associate executive director of Manna. “Every bag of food collected represents hope for someone in our community, and the generosity of our neighbors makes it possible for us to continue serving those who need it most.”

In 2025, local letter carriers collected more than 150,000 pounds of food across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. With demand for food assistance continuing to rise, organizers are hopeful the community will once again step up in a big way.

“This is one of the simplest ways our community can come together to make a real difference,” said Laura Gilliam, president and CEO of United Way of West Florida. “For many of our neighbors, especially ALICE households who are working hard but still struggling to make ends meet, access to food is not guaranteed. Stamp Out Hunger gives everyone an easy opportunity to help ensure families don’t have to choose between groceries and other basic needs.”