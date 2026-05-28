Claude Sidney Smith, Sr.

Claude Sidney Smith, Sr., age 71, of Century, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2026 at his home. Born on January 3, 1955, in Anahuac, Texas, Claude was a man who deeply loved his family, the outdoors, and the simple joys of life. He spent many years working as a Correctional Officer with the Florida Department of Corrections, where he dedicated himself faithfully to his work and responsibilities. He also had other various jobs throughout his life.

Claude was known for his love of hunting, fishing, farming, and spending time outdoors. He especially enjoyed raising birds and racing pigeons, and he had a lifelong passion for animals. He also loved horseback riding, attending auction and estate sales, and collecting unique treasures over the years. Those who knew him understood that if there was an activity happening around him, Claude was likely involved and giving it his all. He competed in many types of arena activities and was known for his hardworking spirit and determination. Above all else, Claude loved his family. He cherished the time spent with those closest to him and leaves behind many treasured memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Smith and Matilda Shockley Smith; brother-in-law Butch Lambeth.

Claude is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Cheryl Smith of Century, Florida; his son, Claude Sidney Smith Jr. (Andrea) of Old Town, Florida, and their children Lorelei, Bailey, and Carter; daughters, Natalie Kidd of Allentown, Florida, and Monica Kidd of Bratt, Florida and her children Blaine, and Bionca; brothers, Clarence Smith of Pensacola, Florida, and Clinton Smith (Carrin) of Tallahassee, Florida; sisters, Clara Covan Gulsby of Byrneville, Florida, Teresa Lambeth of Flomaton, Alabama, and Claudia Williams (Tommy) of Berrydale, Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 1, 2026, at 2:00 PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Reverend Mitch Herring officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Though he may be gone from our sight, the memories he created, the love he shared, and the life he lived will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew him.