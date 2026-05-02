Splash Pad And Pickleball: Ribbon Cut On Upgraded Beulah Park

A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for an upgraded Beulah Regional Park.

Park improvements include a new splash pad, four new pickleball courts, new basketball goals, new picnic table pavilions and grills, new fencing, and more. Several ADA upgrades were also made throughout the park, including the addition of two new ADA-compliant parking spaces, sidewalks to and from the parking lot, and improved connectivity to the existing amenities.

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“I’m excited to finally reopen Beulah Regional Park and celebrate the completion of long-awaited improvements to the park,” said District 1 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Stroberger said. “Parks are an incredibly important amenity for our community, and I’d like to express my sincere thanks to our county staff for their hard work completing these upgrades for our residents. This park is for everyone in Escambia County, and I look forward to seeing our residents and visitors enjoy it for generations to come.”

Drainage enhancements were also completed throughout the park to minimize areas with standing water and improve overall park aesthetics.

Beulah Regional Park is located at 7820 Mobile Highway. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset, and the splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.