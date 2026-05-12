PensaKeyla Proud! Relive Top 3 Idol Finalist Keyla Richardson’s Concert, Parade

Keyla Richardson’s quest to be the next American Idol ended at the Top 3 on Monday night, but oh what a ride.

Last week, Richardson was in Pensacola for Keyla Fest, with a downtown parade and concert.

You can relive both in our photo galleries:

For a photo gallery from the concert parade and more, click here.





NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Peton, and photos courtesy Escambia County and the U.S. Navy for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.