Parker Layfield Named Tate Rodeo Queen; Rodeo Is Friday, Saturday Nights

Tate High School senior Parker Layfield has been named the 2026 Tate FFA Alumni Foundation rodeo queen. First runner-up was Kinsley Lawson.

The 35th Annual Tate FFA Alumni Rodeo will take place Friday and Saturday nights at the Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway. The rodeo is held in a covered arena and will take place rain or shine. Event time is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for ages 13 and up are $12 in advance and $14 at the gate; tickets for children ages 6-12 are $5 in advance and $7 at the gate; and children age 5 and under are admitted free.

Tickets are available on GoFan. Advance tickets are available at Hill Kelly Dodge, Farm & Nursery Mart, Cantonment Mercantile, and Barnes Feed Store.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.