Northview Lady Chiefs Blank Jay For District Title (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Jay Royals 7-0 on Thursday night to win the Rural District 1 championship — the Lady Chiefs’ second district championship since 2019.

Northview took an early 4-0 lead in the first inning and held steady to earn the win in Jay.

Junior Mikayla McAnally was a force in the circle for NHS, allowing only one hit, walking two and striking out 11. Cadee Carroll took the loss for Jay, surrendering seven hits and seven runs (four earned) while walking two and striking out three.

Daviona Randolph went 2-3 at bat with two RBIs to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Riley Brooks also had two RBIs. Emery Vaughn went 1-3 for the Royals.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Thursday night was the seventh consecutive victory for Northview, now 18-5, while Jay dropped to 11-12.

Northview will be at home in Bratt next Thursday for the regional semifinals. The game is currently set for 7 p.m., but coaches are looking to change to a 6 p.m. start. Jay will likely also receive a regional bid that will put them on the road for May 7.

The regional finals for the Rural class will be on May 12, and it’s possible the Royals and Chiefs could meet again. Last season, Northview beat Jay 4-1 for the regional title before finishing as state runners-up.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.